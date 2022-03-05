Comerica Bank Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Penumbra by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PEN opened at $222.87 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.62 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,485.90 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.49.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEN. StockNews.com cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.11.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $337,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,844 shares of company stock worth $8,562,974 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

