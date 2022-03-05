Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Cut to $665.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $704.00 to $665.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $663.15.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $595.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $597.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $555.42. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 29.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its position in Broadcom by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.