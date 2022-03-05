USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on USDP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USD Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get USD Partners alerts:

Shares of USDP stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $157.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. USD Partners has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of USD Partners by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

About USD Partners (Get Rating)

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.