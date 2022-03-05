Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ceragon Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceragon Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $169.27 million, a PE ratio of -11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.77. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $4.59.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the third quarter worth $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ceragon Networks by 40.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.