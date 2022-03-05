Analysts Set Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Price Target at C$24.50

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. CSFB set a C$25.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of GEI opened at C$25.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$20.34 and a 12 month high of C$26.98. The company has a market cap of C$3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.33%.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

