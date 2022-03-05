Gradient Investments LLC Has $518,000 Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 769,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 60,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,442,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after purchasing an additional 59,717 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 759,913 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,616 shares in the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

