Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 2,308 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $35,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $8.90 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

