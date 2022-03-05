Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talkspace Inc. is a virtual behavioral healthcare company. It delivered services through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements. The company offers treatment options for almost every need. Talkspace Inc., formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

TALK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Italk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Italk from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating on shares of Italk in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.56.

Italk stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Italk has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Italk in the second quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Italk in the second quarter valued at about $640,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Italk in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Italk in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Italk in the second quarter valued at about $8,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

