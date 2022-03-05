PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.9%.

PMT stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 1.08.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 15,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $824,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 38.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

