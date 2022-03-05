Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HLLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Holley currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of HLLY opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Holley has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $14.04.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.59 million. Holley’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Holley will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth $3,357,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,093,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter worth $930,000. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

