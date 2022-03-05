Private Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,960 shares during the period. Eastern Bankshares comprises approximately 4.6% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Eastern Bankshares worth $13,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 145,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,544,000 after buying an additional 28,732 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 4.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

