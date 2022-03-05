NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.070-$5.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.32 billion-$6.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.NetApp also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.210-$1.310 EPS.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.73. NetApp has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.69 and a 200-day moving average of $89.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.61.

In other NetApp news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,265. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in NetApp by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

