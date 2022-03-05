Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a negative net margin of 320.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

Shares of PROF stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $194.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.11. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $23.95.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PROF shares. Raymond James set a $23.00 price objective on Profound Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Profound Medical stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of Profound Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.