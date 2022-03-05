Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a negative net margin of 320.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

Shares of PROF stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $194.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.11. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $23.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PROF shares. Raymond James set a $23.00 price objective on Profound Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Profound Medical stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of Profound Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

