Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 203.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $99.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.28.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $28,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,125 shares of company stock worth $133,946. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNCE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22,616.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CNCE shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

