DNB Asset Management AS Has $10.62 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,637 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after buying an additional 2,435,138 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,701,000 after buying an additional 316,551 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,205,000 after buying an additional 94,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,941,000 after buying an additional 49,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,875,000 after buying an additional 48,879 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PH opened at $283.85 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $279.12 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.32 and its 200-day moving average is $305.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.94.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

