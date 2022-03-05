474 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $390.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $420.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.61. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $335.60 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

