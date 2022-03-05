Old Port Advisors Decreases Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Old Port Advisors cut its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,163 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 114,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

DHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $671.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

