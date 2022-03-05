HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,555 Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after acquiring an additional 68,445 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after acquiring an additional 203,888 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 52,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.74.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.