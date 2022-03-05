Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $91.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.20. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

