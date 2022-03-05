HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,471 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,298,931,000 after acquiring an additional 503,813 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,297,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,210,381,000 after acquiring an additional 161,890 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,269,000 after buying an additional 822,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $169.98 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.13 and a 200 day moving average of $186.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

