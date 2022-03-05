HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

