Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AES by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 77,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in AES by 0.8% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 107,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in AES by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 285,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the third quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AES by 24.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AES stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.58.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

About AES (Get Rating)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.