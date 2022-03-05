Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 2.2% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,377,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Abiomed by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 70,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Abiomed by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $313.72 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $379.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.55, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $312.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.94.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $90,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.75.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

