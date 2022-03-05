Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,971 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Timken by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth $23,315,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Timken by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Bank of America cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

TKR opened at $64.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.70. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

