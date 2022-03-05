Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HWM opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $36.68.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

