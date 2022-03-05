Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 12,243 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CP shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

