Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.85.

Shares of AMP opened at $281.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.52. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.90 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

