ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,846 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 3.17% of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EUM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the third quarter worth about $15,762,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the third quarter worth about $458,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the third quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the third quarter worth about $1,018,000.

NYSEARCA EUM opened at $13.80 on Friday. ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61.

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

