Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 13,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 51,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

Shares of ITW opened at $212.13 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.01 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

