Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $583,000 Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Centene by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,668 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,388,000 after buying an additional 165,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after buying an additional 184,391 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,552,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,299,000 after buying an additional 714,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,602,000 after buying an additional 2,234,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC opened at $86.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $86.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

About Centene (Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.