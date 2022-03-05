Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stake Boosted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $3,617,181.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,821,003. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day moving average is $87.33. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

