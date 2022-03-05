L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,454,000 after buying an additional 166,151 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after buying an additional 2,155,533 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,685,000 after buying an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,218,000 after buying an additional 112,044 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

NYSE LHX opened at $266.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.77. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.80 and a 1 year high of $269.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

