First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 270.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,070 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAF. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in First American Financial by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 10,582.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF opened at $65.79 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.74. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.23.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

