Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Issues Earnings Results

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $58.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 670.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

