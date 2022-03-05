Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Issues Earnings Results

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.
Shares of EGLE stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $58.14.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.89%.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.
