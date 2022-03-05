Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Zumiez have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company seems well poised to capitalize on the trends in the apparel space backed by its one-channel concept and advanced in-store fulfillment capabilities. Its solid efforts to meet robust demand with distinct merchandise offering continue to contribute to its performance. The company’s consumer-centric strategy appears encouraging. Despite tough retail conditions, Zumiez posted sturdy holiday sales results. Net sales rose 9% for the nine-week period ended Jan 1, 2022, while comparable sales increased 6%. Following the holiday season performance, management reaffirmed fiscal 2021 net sales year-over-year growth projection of just over 20%. However, it continues to envision year-over year net sales growth for the final quarter to be below the quarter-to-date trends.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $44.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.18. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,615 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Zumiez by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

