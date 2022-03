Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Coupang stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. Coupang has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93.

Get Coupang alerts:

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $3,326,847.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $317,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,316,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Coupang by 1,385.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 171,890 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,101,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Coupang by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 74,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Coupang by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPNG. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Coupang (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.