Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Coupang stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. Coupang has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93.

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $3,326,847.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $317,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,316,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Coupang by 1,385.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 171,890 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,101,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Coupang by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 74,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Coupang by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPNG. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

