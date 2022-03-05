Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Samsara updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.270-$-0.250 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $15.52 on Friday. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

