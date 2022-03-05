Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Announces Earnings Results

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of ZUO opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. Zuora has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $23.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

In other Zuora news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 24,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $442,668.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $154,587.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Zuora by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Zuora by 24.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

