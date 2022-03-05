Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €166.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €166.00 ($186.52) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ML. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($195.51) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €162.38 ($182.44).

ML opened at €108.85 ($122.30) on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($120.17) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($147.02). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €143.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €139.02.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

