Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Basf has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €80.27 ($90.19).

Get Basf alerts:

Basf stock opened at €51.20 ($57.53) on Friday. Basf has a 12 month low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($81.89). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €65.25 and its 200-day moving average is €63.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.