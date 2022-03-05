Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Medtronic has increased its dividend payment by 26.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 45 years. Medtronic has a payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

MDT stock opened at $108.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $145.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.76 and its 200 day moving average is $115.88.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Medtronic by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

