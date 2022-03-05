Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Passage Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Passage Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Passage Bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.65.

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $22.12.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 369,100 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 533,800 shares of company stock worth $2,902,866. 25.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 39.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the third quarter worth about $114,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 9.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 165,542.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

