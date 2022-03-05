Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard Sells 2,493 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) CEO John M. Leonard sold 2,493 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $279,839.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.65. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.11.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTLA. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $872,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $896,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,620,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,553,000 after acquiring an additional 89,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

