Liquity Price Reaches $2.88 on Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, Liquity has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for $2.88 or 0.00007368 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $48.53 million and $1.82 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00043358 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.33 or 0.06736019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,983.26 or 0.99832258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00044498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00048303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,868,732 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

