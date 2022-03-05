Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.54.

TVE stock opened at C$5.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.41. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.99 and a twelve month high of C$5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Malek purchased 55,647 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$199,772.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 521,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,872,439.89. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$271,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,152,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,783,619.84.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

