Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given “Buy” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$7.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SES. Raymond James set a C$7.75 price target on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.23.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

TSE:SES opened at C$5.59 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$3.15 and a 1 year high of C$6.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.