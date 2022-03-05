Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$113.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$113.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$110.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$103.89.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$98.54 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$78.40 and a 52 week high of C$109.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$93.37. The stock has a market cap of C$179.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.76.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total transaction of C$5,097,333.12. Also, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total transaction of C$1,833,517.28.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

