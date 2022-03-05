BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 million-$996 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $980.46 million.BOX also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.10-1.14 EPS.

NYSE:BOX opened at $27.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49. BOX has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BOX will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.60.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,284,893.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BOX by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 16.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BOX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 108.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 594,526 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.