Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $102.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Best Buy has outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been benefiting from its omnichannel capabilities as well as investments in new membership program, technology, advertising and health strategy. The company posted better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines grew year over year. Best Buy expects to continue gaining from consumers’ heightened dependency on technology. These apart, the company’s strong supply-chain expertise, flexible store operating model and the ability to shift quickly to the digital mode constantly support its performance. Notably, management raised enterprise comparable sales growth view for fiscal 2022. However, soft projections for the fourth quarter, and the ongoing supply chain issues as well as rising shipping costs are conceens.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.93.

NYSE BBY opened at $106.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.54 and its 200-day moving average is $108.80.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

