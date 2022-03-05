Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $209.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.04. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.63.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $240,891,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,776,021 shares of company stock valued at $612,551,701 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.